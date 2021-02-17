White House Supports Forming Commission to Probe Capitol Riot - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The Biden administration supports the creation of a special commission to investigate last month's attack on the US Capitol, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress will establish a special commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

"It is of course Congress's decision to form this commission," Psaki said during a press briefing, adding that the White House will support this move. "We will continue to work with Congress to identify measures that the Federal government can take going forward to prevent violence we saw on January 6.

"

US President Joe Biden expressed his clear position on the tragic events, which led to multiple casualties, she added.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory. At least five people, including a female air force veteran, were killed and over 170 cases have been opened by police in connection with the riots. Trump was impeached by the House on charges of inciting the insurrection, but was acquitted by the Senate over the weekend.