White House Supports Troika Plus Talks on Afghanistan, Looks Forward to Engage in Future

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) The United States supports the Troika Plus talks on Afghanistan in Moscow and looks forward to engaging in this format in the future, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"(W)e were unable to attend (Moscow meeting) for logistical reasons.

We believe the Troika plus, which is what this forum or format is, has been an effective and constructive forum. We look forward to engaging that forum going forward," Psaki said during a press briefing. "We weren't in a position to be a part of it this week, but we will in the future."