White House Tells FDA Chief to Approve Vaccine on Friday or Submit Resignation - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The White House has told US food and Drug (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn to provide emergency use authorization for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by the end of Friday or resign from his post, the Washington Post reported citing anonymous sources.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke with Hahn as the FDA deliberated on whether the approval for the vaccine given by an agency panel vouched for its safety. The FDA issued a draft report on Tuesday noting more than 20 side effects from the use of the vaccine, including death, stroke, heart attack, autoimmune disease and facial paralysis.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump tweeted that the FDA is "a big, old, slow turtle" in its handling of vaccines, while exhorting Hahn to "get the dam vaccines out NOW" and "stop playing games and start saving lives."