UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Tells FDA Chief To Approve Vaccine On Friday Or Submit Resignation - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

White House Tells FDA Chief to Approve Vaccine on Friday or Submit Resignation - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The White House has told US food and Drug (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn to provide emergency use authorization for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by the end of Friday or resign from his post, the Washington Post reported citing anonymous sources.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke with Hahn as the FDA deliberated on whether the approval for the vaccine given by an agency panel vouched for its safety. The FDA issued a draft report on Tuesday noting more than 20 side effects from the use of the vaccine, including death, stroke, heart attack, autoimmune disease and facial paralysis.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump tweeted that the FDA is "a big, old, slow turtle" in its handling of vaccines, while exhorting Hahn to "get the dam vaccines out NOW" and "stop playing games and start saving lives."

Related Topics

Attack Washington White House Trump Dam Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

2 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

2 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

2 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

2 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

2 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.