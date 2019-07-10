White House Threatens to Veto $733Bln Defense Spending Bill - Statement

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump will likely veto the current version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) because it falls short of the administration's request and fails to adequately support key security objectives, the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a statement.

"The level of funding that would be authorized by the [NDAA] bill - a total of $733 billion for national defense - is $17 billion below the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Budget request and would not fully support critical national security priorities," the statement of administration policy said on Tuesday.

"If H.R. 2500 were presented to the President in its current form, his advisors would recommend that he veto it."

The Trump administration, according to the statement, also has significant concerns about provisions that would pose serious challenges to continued execution of the national defense strategy and nuclear posture review.

In addition, the White House budget office said the current version would impede efforts to secure the border.

The House Armed Services Committee passed a version of the fiscal year 2020 NDAA last month which will first be voted on by the full chamber before getting passed to the Senate.