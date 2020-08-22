UrduPoint.com
White House Threatens To Veto Bill To Fund Postal Service Ahead Of Saturday Vote

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The White House Office of Management and Budget in a letter said it will advise President Donald Trump to veto legislation to fund the US Postal Service.

On Saturday, the House of Representative will vote on a bill to provide $25 billion in support to the US Postal Service.

"If HR 8015 were presented to the President, his advisers would recommend that he veto the bill," the agency said in the letter on Friday.

The White House said it opposes the bill because it claims it would place counterproductive restrictions on the US Postal Service's limited operational flexibilities and would do nothing to improve the agency.

Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this year due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, the US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has implemented controversial changes that have caused delays ahead of the November vote.

Trump has said that the US Postal Service has been failing for decades and the planned reforms were meant to save it billions of Dollars. Trump also said that mail-in ballots pose a risk of widespread fraud, citing the botched New York congressional Primary race as an example.

Under criticism by Democrats, the US Postmaster General announced a temporary pause in operational changes in the Postal Service.

