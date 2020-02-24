White House to Ask Congress for $1Bln to Address Coronavirus - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The White House is preparing to ask Congress to approve an emergency spending package to help deal with the novel coronavirus crisis, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

The White House may ask Congress as soon as this week to approve about $1 billion in funds to address the novel coronavirus crisis, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

The number of infections continued to rise this weekend with 409 new cases reported and 150 confirmed deaths around the world, the report said.

Afghanistan reported its first case of the novel coronavirus while new cases were also reported in Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain, the report added.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency.

The outbreak has resulted in more than 77,000 people infected worldwide and more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.