UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House To Ask Congress For $1Bln To Address Coronavirus - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 09:34 PM

White House to Ask Congress for $1Bln to Address Coronavirus - Reports

The White House is preparing to ask Congress to approve an emergency spending package to help deal with the novel coronavirus crisis, the Washington Post reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The White House is preparing to ask Congress to approve an emergency spending package to help deal with the novel coronavirus crisis, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

The White House may ask Congress as soon as this week to approve about $1 billion in funds to address the novel coronavirus crisis, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

The number of infections continued to rise this weekend with 409 new cases reported and 150 confirmed deaths around the world, the report said.

Afghanistan reported its first case of the novel coronavirus while new cases were also reported in Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain, the report added.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency.

The outbreak has resulted in more than 77,000 people infected worldwide and more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China.

Related Topics

World China Washington White House Iraq Kuwait Bahrain May December Congress Post Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Fina ..

21 minutes ago

270 people vaccinated in Hepatitis screening camp

2 minutes ago

Promotion of tourism to strengthen economy, create ..

2 minutes ago

0.5 mln plantation target set for spring season: ..

2 minutes ago

Traders' issues to be addressed on priority: Aami ..

2 minutes ago

Bus passengers from Italy blocked in France in cor ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.