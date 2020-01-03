White House to Brief Congress Staff on Iran on Friday, All Senators Next Week - McConnell

The Trump administration will brief congressional staff on the airstrike that killed Quds Force Commander, Qasem Soleimani, later on Friday and the rest of the Senate will be briefed in a classified meeting next week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said at the beginning of the Friday Senate session

"The administration will be briefing staff today on the situation in Iraq. We're working to arrange a classified briefing for all senators early next week," McConnell said.

McConnell added that he has spoken with the Defense Secretary Mark Esper and is "encouraged by the steps the US military is taking to defend American personnel and interests from a growing Iranian threat.

"

US President Donald Trump's decision to order an airstrike on Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, has sparked tension across the middle East and sent thousands of Iranians to the streets mourning the death of the general and denouncing the United States and Israel.

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have pledged that Soleimani's death will not go unavenged, in response to what they see as a US crime.