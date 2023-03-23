UrduPoint.com

White House To Disband COVID-19 Response Team In May - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The US administration is preparing to disband the COVID-19 response team, created in 2020 under former US President Donald Trump, in May due to the decrease in the number of coronavirus cases, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing the sources.

The country avoided a dangerous winter spike in deaths from COVID earlier this year, and while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still links about 2,000 deaths per week to the coronavirus, it is still the lowest death toll since 2020 when the pandemic began, the newspaper noted.

The report added that some members of the team were already leaving their posts, while the main coordinator of the group, Ashish Jha, would leave his post after the team's final disbandment.

