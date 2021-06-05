White House to Discuss Supply Chain Review Findings Early Next Week - Senior US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The Biden administration will discuss the findings of its review of key US supply chain vulnerabilities early next week, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Friday.

In February, President Joe Biden issued an executive order initiating a broad review of US supply chain vulnerabilities in the production of key technologies and essential goods.

"That executive order had a hundred-day time frame associated with it which is coming due at the end of this week so you can expect to hear more from us on this topic early next week," Deese said in a press briefing at the White House.

Deese said the administration has identified some concrete solutions they need to take on issues regarding the US semiconductor supply chain.

The executive order directs an immediate 100-day review across Federal agencies to address vulnerabilities in supply chains of four key products: critical minerals, including rare earth elements; pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients; semiconductors and advanced packaging; and large capacity batteries, especially for electric vehicles.

In recent years, US households, workers and companies have increasingly felt the strain of shortages of essential products including medicine, food and computer chips.