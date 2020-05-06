UrduPoint.com
White House To Gradually Disband Coronavirus Task Force In Coming Weeks - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The White House in the coming weeks will begin to gradually break up the coronavirus task force, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The report said Trump administration officials have been notifying members of the task force that the group will be gradually dismantled in the coming weeks.

The report said it is not clear if the coronavirus task force will be replaced by another group as the COVID-19 outbreak continues in the United States.

The United States, as of Tuesday afternoon, has about 1.19 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 69,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

