UrduPoint.com

White House To Hold Secret Talks With Taiwan's Delegation Next Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 12:00 PM

White House to Hold Secret Talks With Taiwan's Delegation Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The White House will hold secret talks with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu and National Security Council chief Wellington Koo next week, The Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing sources in the know.

The negotiations are a part of a special diplomatic dialogue between the Unites States and Taiwan that has to remain private to avoid drawing the ire of China, the newspaper said.

According to the report, the Taiwanese delegation will arrive in Washington at the weekend and will meet White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer next week. One person familiar with the matter told The Financial Times that US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman would also take part in the meetings.

The talks come amid heightened US-China tensions after a Chinese balloon seen traversing the continental US a few weeks ago sparked a diplomatic furor that led US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel his imminent trip to Beijing.

On Thursday, The Financial Times reported that US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase would travel to Taiwan in the coming days in the first such visit since 2019. In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated its opposition to official exchanges and military ties between the US and the self-governed island, which China views as its province.

Taiwan and China have been at odds since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949. Beijing has insisted that other countries should respect the one-China principle after a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in August 2022 launched a trend of political pilgrimage to Taiwan.

Related Topics

China Washington White House Visit Beijing Nancy Wellington Taipei Sherman August 2019 Opposition

Recent Stories

Nation stands with forces against terrorism: Presi ..

Nation stands with forces against terrorism: President, PM

34 minutes ago
 Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police ..

Authorities find security flaws at Karachi Police office

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Glory for Wellens in first victory in UAE Team Emi ..

Glory for Wellens in first victory in UAE Team Emirates’ colours

9 hours ago
 Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.