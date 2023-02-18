(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The White House will hold secret talks with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu and National Security Council chief Wellington Koo next week, The Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing sources in the know.

The negotiations are a part of a special diplomatic dialogue between the Unites States and Taiwan that has to remain private to avoid drawing the ire of China, the newspaper said.

According to the report, the Taiwanese delegation will arrive in Washington at the weekend and will meet White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer next week. One person familiar with the matter told The Financial Times that US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman would also take part in the meetings.

The talks come amid heightened US-China tensions after a Chinese balloon seen traversing the continental US a few weeks ago sparked a diplomatic furor that led US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel his imminent trip to Beijing.

On Thursday, The Financial Times reported that US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase would travel to Taiwan in the coming days in the first such visit since 2019. In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated its opposition to official exchanges and military ties between the US and the self-governed island, which China views as its province.

Taiwan and China have been at odds since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949. Beijing has insisted that other countries should respect the one-China principle after a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in August 2022 launched a trend of political pilgrimage to Taiwan.