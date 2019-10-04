UrduPoint.com
White House To Ignore Dem Requests Until Full House Vote On Impeachment Probe - Reports

Fri 04th October 2019

White House to Ignore Dem Requests Until Full House Vote on Impeachment Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The White House plans to inform Democratic leaders by Friday that the administration will ignore all impeachment-related requests until the full chamber votes to authorize an inquiry, US media reported.

The Trump administration plans to send a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlining the argument, the Axios news site said on Thursday citing two sources familiar with the document.

Earlier, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent Pelosi a letter explaining that the Democrats' impeachment inquiry should be authorized by a full chamber vote as it was during previous situations including under the Clinton and Nixon administrations.

