White House To Provide Leaked Complaint Over Trump-Zelenskyy Talks To Congress - Reports

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The White House plans to provide to Congress by the end of the week both the whistleblower complaint over the controversial phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the inspector general report, which could become the basis for launching an official impeachment inquiry, media reported, citing sources.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press briefing on Tuesday that the Democrat-controlled House was moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry into Trump over allegations that he pressed Ukraine's president to probe former US Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, in order to boost his own 2020 re-election bid.

A source in the White House told Politico that the decision and timing could change over the next few days, adding that the president agreed to release the documents.

The format of the presentation has not been chosen yet.

On Tuesday, Trump said that the Democrats' investigation of his telephone call with President Zelenskyy was a political witch hunt.

Last week, US media reported, citing a whistleblower's complaint, that during a July phone call with Zelenskyy, Trump had urged the Ukrainian leader several times to cooperate with a corruption probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings with a gas company in Ukraine.

Trump on Tuesday said he authorized the release of the full transcript of the controversial phone call with the Ukrainian president.

