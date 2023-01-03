The White House intends to re-nominate 85 of President Joe Biden's picks for various judicial and diplomatic posts, who were not confirmed by the US Senate last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The White House intends to re-nominate 85 of President Joe Biden's picks for various judicial and diplomatic posts, who were not confirmed by the US Senate last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The re-nominations will occur in waves and will include nominees for agency leadership roles, national security positions, ambassadorships and judicial posts, the report said citing two officials.

About half of the pending judicial nominations will occur this month, the report said.

The candidates to be re-nominated include former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for ambassador to India; Phil Washington as Federal Aviation Administration chief; Danny Werfel as IRS commissioner; Gigi Sohn as a member of the Federal Communications Commission and others, the report said.

Approximately 175 nominees were not approved by the Senate in 2021, the report added.