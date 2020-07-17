White House to Release Guidance on School Reopening This Week or Early Next Week - Conway

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Trump administration will unveil guidance on reopening of schools in the United States this week or the next week, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Friday.

"It could be this week or early next week along with additional White House events with respect to activities engagements with respect to how to safely reopen schools," Conway said when asked on about the possibility of the Trump administration to issue guidance on school reopening.

In June, President Donald Trump said that schools in the United States should reopen this fall as children have stronger immune systems and are not as vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

Trump also called for the reopening of schools with possible quarantine extensions for elderly teachers. The US president did say, however, that he considered reopening schools a prerogative of state governors.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.7 million people have been infected worldwide and there have been more than 589,000 virus-related fatalities.