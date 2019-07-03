White House to Release 'Next Steps' of Middle East Peace Plan Soon - Reports

(@imziishan)

The United States will soon release the next steps of its Middle East peace plan, media reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The United States will soon release the next steps of its middle East peace plan, media reported on Wednesday.

White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner said the Trump administration will soon release more information regarding its plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, i24News reported.

On June 25, Kushner unveiled the economic aspects of the peace plan at a conference in Bahrain.