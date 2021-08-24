UrduPoint.com

White House To Release Report On COVID-19 Origins In Next Several Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

White House to Release Report on COVID-19 Origins in Next Several Days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The White House expects to release an unclassified version of the US intelligence report on the origins of COVID-19 in the next several days, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday at a briefing.

"It typically takes a couple of days, if not longer, to put together an unclassified version to present publically and obviously the president would be briefed first on any findings. So I don't have an exact date for you but I expect it will be a couple to several days after tomorrow," she said.

Related Topics

White House

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

30 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

30 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

30 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC

1 hour ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

11 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab issues financial assistance ..

Chief Minister Punjab issues financial assistance of Rs 3 lac for painter girl

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.