White House to Release Report on COVID-19 Origins in Next Several Days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The White House expects to release an unclassified version of the US intelligence report on the origins of COVID-19 in the next several days, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday at a briefing.

"It typically takes a couple of days, if not longer, to put together an unclassified version to present publically and obviously the president would be briefed first on any findings. So I don't have an exact date for you but I expect it will be a couple to several days after tomorrow," she said.