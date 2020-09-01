UrduPoint.com
White House To Resume Public Tours On September 12 - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:44 PM

The White House resumes on September 12 public tours after a six-month hiatus with COVID-19-related restrictions in place, the Office of the First Lady announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The White House resumes on September 12 public tours after a six-month hiatus with COVID-19-related restrictions in place, the Office of the First Lady announced on Tuesday.

"The Office of the First Lady is pleased to announce that the White House Visitors Office will resume public tours on Saturday, September 12, 2020," the statement said.

In order to mitigate coronavirus risks tours will be hosted two days a week instead of five, on Friday and Saturday, and the number of guests is limited to 18% of normal capacity.

Public tour to the main US Presidential residence in Washington, DC, were suspended in mid-March when the disease was spreading rapidly across the country.

