White House to Resume Regular COVID-19 Press Briefings - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The US administration will hold press briefings on its coronavirus response three times a week starting this Wednesday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday

"I wanted to briefly preview the first of our public health briefings which will begin this Wednesday and will be done regularly for the foreseeable future.

These will be science-led briefings featuring our public health officials and members of our COVID-19 response team. These briefings will typically happen three times a week," Psaki said during her daily briefing.

She added that briefings will provide "key updates on the virus and our government response."

Psaki hailed new events as "a reflection of our commitment of being transparent and honest with the public about the pandemic and the work the whole of government team is doing every day.