White House to Soon Decide on Removing National Security Council Aide Vindman - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The White House will soon make a decision on whether to remove Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday.

"Well, I'm not happy with him. You think I'm supposed to be happy with him? I'm not. They'll make that decision," Trump said when asked about Vindman's status in the White House.

Vindman testified against Trump in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry and said he personally heard the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Vindman described Trump's request to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden as "improper."

Media reported that the White House is expected to remove Vindman or reassign him to the Defense Department. Other reports said Vindman intends to leave his post later this month in wake of Trump acquittal in the impeachment trial.

Trump also said that reports White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is resigning are false.