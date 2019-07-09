White House to Take Close Look at US Labor Secretary Acosta Amid Calls to Resign - Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration will take a close look at Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta over his role in the 2007 plea deal for billionaire Jeffrey Epstein

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration will take a close look at Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta over his role in the 2007 plea deal for billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

"He's been a really great Secretary of Labor, the rest of it we have to take a look at, we have to look at it very carefully," Trump told reporters during his meeting with Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. "But you are talking about a long time ago and again it was a decision made, I think, not by him but by a lot of people. ... We'll be looking at that very carefully."

Earlier on Tuesday, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as well as several Democratic presidential candidates called for Acosta's resignation in connection to his role in the plea deal that was widely criticized as too lenient.

On Monday, US authorities formally charged Epstein with sex trafficking and conspiracy after he allegedly abused dozens of underage girls more than a decade ago.

Epstein was previously targeted by an investigation in 2005 over allegations that he solicited sexual services from girls as young as 14 or 15, and allegedly loaned the girls to other people for sexual exploits.

However, Epstein reached a plea deal with prosecutors by pleading guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution and serving 13 months in prison.

As a US attorney in Florida, Acosta decided at the time not to prosecute Epstein on Federal sex trafficking charges, but agreed to the lesser counts.