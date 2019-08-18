White House Top Economic Adviser Confirms Trump 'Looking at' Potential Greenland Purchase

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) White House chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, confirmed on Sunday that President Donald Trump was "looking at" a possible purchase of Greenland, even though the authorities of this Danish autonomous country have earlier refused to discuss the issue.

In an interview with Fox news, Kudlow described the issue as an "interesting story," which "is developing," noting that "we're looking at it."

"Denmark owns Greenland. Denmark is an ally. Greenland is a strategic place up there and they've got a lot of valuable minerals. I don't want to predict an outcome. I am just saying that the president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look at a potential Greenland purchase," he added.

Earlier in week, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the White House, that Trump had inquired about the possibility to purchase the island "with varying degrees of seriousness" and listened keenly to his advisers discussing the territory's "abundant resources and geopolitical importance.

" The US leader has reportedly asked his counsel in the White House to study the idea of the purchase that could be aimed at boosting US military presence in the Arctic.

Reacting to the reports, Greenland's Foreign Ministry said that the world's largest island was open for tourism and business, "not for sale."

Meanwhile, this is not the first attempt by Washington to acquire Greenland. In 1946, President Harry Truman offered Denmark $100 million for Greenland, but was refused.