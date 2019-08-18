UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Top Economic Adviser Confirms Trump 'Looking At' Potential Greenland Purchase

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

White House Top Economic Adviser Confirms Trump 'Looking at' Potential Greenland Purchase

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) White House chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, confirmed on Sunday that President Donald Trump was "looking at" a possible purchase of Greenland, even though the authorities of this Danish autonomous country have earlier refused to discuss the issue.

In an interview with Fox news, Kudlow described the issue as an "interesting story," which "is developing," noting that "we're looking at it."

"Denmark owns Greenland. Denmark is an ally. Greenland is a strategic place up there and they've got a lot of valuable minerals. I don't want to predict an outcome. I am just saying that the president, who knows a thing or two about buying real estate, wants to take a look at a potential Greenland purchase," he added.

Earlier in week, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the White House, that Trump had inquired about the possibility to purchase the island "with varying degrees of seriousness" and listened keenly to his advisers discussing the territory's "abundant resources and geopolitical importance.

" The US leader has reportedly asked his counsel in the White House to study the idea of the purchase that could be aimed at boosting US military presence in the Arctic.

Reacting to the reports, Greenland's Foreign Ministry said that the world's largest island was open for tourism and business, "not for sale."

Meanwhile, this is not the first attempt by Washington to acquire Greenland. In 1946, President Harry Truman offered Denmark $100 million for Greenland, but was refused.

Related Topics

World Business Washington White House Trump Sale Denmark Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

2 hours ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

4 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

5 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

5 hours ago

TBHF reaffirms commitment to humanity on World Hum ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.