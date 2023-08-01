Open Menu

White House Unaware Of Any 'Specific Threats' To NATO Members By Wagner Group - Kirby

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 09:53 PM

The United States is not aware of any "specific threats" posed by the private military company Wagner Group to NATO member states, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

"We're not aware of any specific threat posed by Wagner to Poland or to any of our NATO allies," Kirby said during a press briefing.

