White House Unveils New Climate Goals Weeks Before Trump's Return

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM

White House unveils new climate goals weeks before Trump's return

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday unveiled a new climate target under the landmark Paris accord, just weeks before Donald Trump's return to the White House threatens to upend US efforts to combat global warming.

According to a White House Statement, the United States commits to reducing economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 61-66 percent below 2005 levels by 2035, reflecting the world's second-largest polluter's goal of limiting long-term heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"I'm proud that my administration is carrying out the boldest climate agenda in American history," Biden said in a video statement hailing the new measures, aimed at keeping the United States on the path to net zero emissions by 2050.

"We will turn this existential threat into a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our nation for generations to come.

"

But his climate legacy hangs in the balance, with Trump's second term expected to bring sweeping rollbacks of environmental protections and a retreat from international commitments, including the Paris Agreement, mirroring his first term.

"In his first term, President Trump advanced conservation and environmental stewardship while promoting economic growth for families," Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to AFP.

She added Trump's policies "produced affordable, reliable energy for consumers along with stable, high-paying jobs" and vowed that his second term "will once again deliver clean air and water for American families while Making America Wealthy Again."

