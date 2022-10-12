UrduPoint.com

White House Unveils New Security Strategy, Seeks Expansion Of Economic Opportunities

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 09:31 PM

The White House on Wednesday unveiled its new national security strategy, naming its main goals as protecting Americans and expanding US economic opportunities

"President Biden's National Security Strategy outlines how the United States will advance our vital interests and pursue a free, open, prosperous, and secure world.

We will leverage all elements of our national power to outcompete our strategic competitors; tackle shared challenges; and shape the rules of the road," the White House said.

It added that the strategy will protect the security of Americans and "expand economic opportunity" and "realize and defend the democratic values at the heart of the American way of life."

