White House Unveils Official Portraits of Obamas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The White House on Wednesday held a ceremony to unveil the official portraits of former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, which was attended by the couple as well as current President Joe Biden.

The paintings, which continue a tradition of presidential portraits dating back to George Washington, will hang in the White House indefinitely.

The Obamas delivered remarks at the ceremony, during which they thanked the portrait artists, former White House staffers and the Biden family.

The president's portrait depicts him in a dark suit with a white tie, placed against a solid white background. The first lady's portrait shows her sitting on a red couch in a light blue dress, with a pink wall behind her.

Biden during the ceremony thanked Obama for his partnership during their time at the White House together and laid out how he has worked during his own administration to continue the Obama policy legacy, including through expansion of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.