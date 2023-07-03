White House Urges Action on Gun Laws After Baltimore Block Party Shooting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The White House urged Congress on Monday to improve the national gun safety legislation after the shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, left 2 people killed and several dozens injured.

"Our communities can't wait for action on common sense gun laws ” Congress must act," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter.

She expressed condolences to all affected by the tragedy, adding that it left countless others traumatized and grieving.

A mass shooting occurred on Sunday in Baltimore during a block party. Local media reported that police launched an investigation into the incident.