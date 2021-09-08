White House Urges Congress to Allocate $6.4Bln for Afghan Refugee Resettlement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The White House is asking Congress to approve an additional $6.4 billion to fund Afghan refugee resettlement efforts, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) acting Director Shalanda Young said on Tuesday.

"The operation to move out of danger and to safety tens of thousands of Afghans at risk, including many who helped us during our two decades in Afghanistan, represents an extraordinary military, diplomatic, security, and humanitarian operation by the US Government," Young said in a White House statement. "We urge Congress to appropriate $6.4 billion to enable the success of this multifaceted, historic mission.

"

Young said a majority of the requested funding would be used by the Department of Defense and Department of State to support processing sites overseas and in the United States, including for transportation of Afghan refugees to the United States.

The White House also requests $14 billion to address natural disasters that occurred prior to Hurricane Ida, Young said.

The White House wants Congress to provide this funding through a new short-term funding bill that will need to be approved by September 30 in order to avert a government shutdown.