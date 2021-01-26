White House Urges Russia to Release Navalny, People Detained in Weekend Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The United States is calling on the Russian authorities to release opposition activist Alexey Navalny as well as persons who were detained during protests over the weekend, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"First, I'd like to point all of you to a statement that was release this weekend by the State Department strongly condemning the use of harsh tactics against protesters and journalists in cities throughout Russia," Psaki said on Monday. "So, I'll just reiterate our call from here in Russian authorities to release all those detained for exercising their universal rights and for the immediate and unconditional release of Alexey Navalny."

Psaki emphasized that the United States is urging the Russian authorities to cooperate with the international community's investigation into Navalny's alleged poisoning in Russia.

Psaki also said that a comprehensive US intelligence review of alleged Russian activities is ongoing and is a priority for President Joe Biden, who reserves the right to respond in a time and manner of his choosing.

The initiative, unveiled by the White House last week, consists of a full assessment of alleged Russian involvement in the SolarWind cyberbreach, the 2020 US election and the alleged Navalny poisoning, among others.

Russia has repeatedly denied all of the accusations put forth by the United States.

On Saturday, protests broke out in several cities throughout Russia in support of Navalny, who was detained upon arrival in Moscow from Germany. Navalny had undergone treatment in Germany for allegedly being poisoned with a nerve agent. He was detained for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised foreign officials and lawmakers to avoid commenting on the situation regarding Navalny.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last Tuesday that Moscow does not intend to listen to the opinions of Western states with respect to the situation concerning Navalny.