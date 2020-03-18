White House Urges to Delay Elective Medical Procedures Amid Coronavirus Crisis - Pence

The Trump administration asks medics and patients across the United States to delay elective medical procedures to ensure that resources are allocated to coronavirus fight, Vice President Mike Pence announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Trump administration asks medics and patients across the United States to delay elective medical procedures to ensure that resources are allocated to coronavirus fight, Vice President Mike Pence announced on Wednesday.

"We are again today asking every American and our medical community leaders, and hospitals to partner with us in delaying elective procedures across the country in our healthcare system to ensure that medical supplies and medical capacity go where they are needed most," Pence said at a White House briefing.