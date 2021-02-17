White House Vows US Help to Stop Ebola Outbreaks in Africa

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The United States will do everything in its power to stop resurgent outbreaks of the potentially lethal Ebola disease in countries in Africa, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Biden Administration will do everything in its power to provide US leadership to stop these outbreaks, working with the affected governments, the World Health Organization, the African Union and the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and neighboring states," Psaki said.

Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo detected fresh cases of Ebola last week, after almost three months since the 11th outbreak was declared defeated.

Psaki said that President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation in both Central and West Africa, and "his prayers are with the families of those who have died."

On Tuesday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with the Ambassadors of Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia to convey "willingness to work closely with the governments of affected countries, and neighboring countries whose citizens would be at risk of the current outbreak spread."