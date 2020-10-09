UrduPoint.com
White House Wants 'Skinny Package' In Next COVID-19 Relief Bill - Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 02:20 AM

White House Wants 'Skinny Package' in Next COVID-19 Relief Bill - Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Trump administration pressed for a COVID-19 relief package that would help businesses pay furloughed workers and to keep airlines flying during the pandemic, but cost less than more than $2 trillion sought by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, spokeswoman Alyssa Farah told reporters.

"We've made very clear we want a skinny package. We're for direct payments, we're for extension of PPP [Paycheck Protection Program], and we'd like to see an airline bailout, but not part of a larger package," Farah said in a White House pool report on Thursday.

President Donald Trump proposed spending $25 billion to bail out airlines and another $135 billion for a second PPP, a provision in the CAREs act that provided grants for businesses to pay furloughed workers.

Earlier in the day, Pelosi also signaled a willingness to resume negotiations after a two-day hiatus triggered when Trump pulled out of negotiations with the House leader. But the House speaker continued to reject proposals for a standalone bill not accompanied by a larger package.

"I have been very open to having a standalone bill for the airlines or part of a bigger bill," she said. "But there is no standalone bill without a bigger bill."

Pelosi is seeking more than $2 trillion in a relief plan that would payments to cash-strapped state and local governments and other measures rejected by the administration.

