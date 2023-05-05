White House Warned of Wuhan Coronavirus Risks 2 Years Before COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US officials warned the White House National Security Council (NSC) about safety concerns regarding China's Wuhan Institute of Virology two years prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the investigative journalism group US Right to Know reported on Friday

In January 2018, the US State Department sent two cables describing a shortage of trained technicians and investigators at the Wuhan Institute of Virology needed to safely operate the laboratory. The two cables were first reported by US media in April 2020.

New emails obtained through the Freedom of Information Act reveal that, in the wake of the reporting on the cables, an unnamed State Department official complained about the NSC ignoring early warnings about the Wuhan lab and could not get anyone to listen even with front channel cables and letters from the US ambassador in China to the council, the report said.

Former US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad sent a letter to Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert regarding the matter in December 2017, a former administration official reportedly confirmed. However, the letter has yet to be released to the public, the report said.

One email claimed "the world could be a different place" if US government officials had heeded early warnings about the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Another characterized the "prescience" of the warnings as both amazing and scary.

The US government continues to assess the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, with intelligence agencies pointing toward both the Wuhan lab and a nearby market as potential sources of the outbreak.

Earlier on Friday, the World Health Organization declared an end to the COVID-19 global health emergency.