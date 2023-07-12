White House Warns Journalist Ateba of Possible Consequences for Interruptions - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The White House Press Secretary's office sent a letter to Today news Africa journalist Simon Ateba, warning him about potential consequences should he continue to interrupt White House briefings with accusations of discrimination.

On June 26, Ateba "impeded" a White House briefing by interrupting Press Secretary Karine-Jean Pierre, the letter said. The action violates a set of White House behavioral guidelines issued to journalists in May, according to the letter.

"This letter serves as your written warning... that the behavior you exhibited on June 26, 2023, is unacceptable. If you continue to impede briefings or events by shouting over your colleagues who have been called on for a question, even after you have been asked to stop by a White House employee, then your hard pass may be suspended or revoked, following notice and an opportunity to respond," the letter said.

Ateba has frequently accused the White House of discrimination during Jean-Pierre's press briefings, drawing both public attention and the ire of some fellow White House journalists.

Last week, The Washington Post published a report on Ateba, which detailed his background, activities at the White House, and the opinion of other journalists in the briefing room.

Ateba has characterized the report as a "hit piece" intended to prevent him from renewing his White House hard pass.

The White House's warning letter expresses hope that Ateba will work with them to avoid future issues, as well as invites him to respond with a comment within seven days.