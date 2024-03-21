White House Warns Kyiv It Cannot Say When Ukraine Aid Will Come
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) A top US official said Wednesday that Washington could not predict when a vital $60-billion military aid package for Ukraine would be passed in Congress, as Volodymyr Zelensky called for Western air defences after a Russian missile attack killed at least five.
A fresh round of aerial bombardments by both sides left civilians dead on Wednesday as strikes escalate in the third year of the war.
Kyiv's army is facing manpower and ammunition shortages amid political wrangling in the US Congress that has raised uncertainty over the future of Western support.
Addressing the stalled aid bill while on a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said: "It has already taken too long. And I know that, you know that."
"I'm not going to make predictions about exactly when this will get done, but we are working to get it done as soon as possible.
.. but I cannot make a specific prediction today," he told reporters at a press conference in the Ukrainian capital.
Republicans in the US House of Representatives have been blocking a sweeping aid package since last year, with the funding caught up in domestic arguments over President Joe Biden's immigration policies.
Washington is Ukraine's most important military backer and has provided tens of billions of Dollars in support since Moscow invaded in February 2022.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday that he was shocked the package of aid has not yet been unlocked.
And on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the West had vital air defence systems that could save Ukrainian lives if delivered to his country.
Recent Stories
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress
Man crushed to death, wife injured
US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher drama’: Minister for Informat ..
Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists in Gwadar att ..
More Stories From World
-
'Not afraid,' Brazil's Bolsonaro rallies fans despite legal woes2 minutes ago
-
Luis Montenegro appointed Portugal prime minister12 minutes ago
-
USA and Spain handed tough draws in women's Olympic tournament22 minutes ago
-
US circulates draft UN resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken52 minutes ago
-
Vietnam parliament approves president's resignation amid graft purge52 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition denounces 'brutal repression' as elections loom2 hours ago
-
Barcelona, PSG win away in Women's Champions League2 hours ago
-
Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with 1st-round majority2 hours ago
-
Social media company Reddit set for NYSE debut after IPO2 hours ago
-
UK and Australia sign new defence pact2 hours ago
-
China's Xi congratulates Indonesia's Prabowo on election win2 hours ago
-
UNRWA has ‘mechanisms’ to ensure neutrality, as review panel presents interim findings to UN chi ..2 hours ago