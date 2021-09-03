UrduPoint.com

White House Warns Of Increased Cyberattack Threat Over Long Labor Day Weekend

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) US critical infrastructure operators should be aware of an increased cyber threat that typically occurs over the long Labor Day holiday weekend, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger said on Thursday.

"To be clear, we have no specific threat information or information regarding attacks this weekend, but what we do have is history, and in the past, over holiday weekends, attackers have sometimes focused on security operations centers that may be understaffed or a sense that there are fewer key personnel on duty as they may be on vacation," Neuberger said during a press briefing.

A long weekend can make attackers feel as though they have extra time to navigate in a network before they are detected, she added.

Neuberger said that as the long weekend comes, the Biden administration wants to raise awareness about the issue for owners and operators of America's critical infrastructure.

