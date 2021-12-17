White House warns Russia 'no talks on European security' without allies

The United States pushed back Friday at Russian proposals aimed at containing NATO's sphere of influence, saying it would not negotiate without Europe's input, as tensions between Moscow and Western capitals soar over the conflict in Ukraine

"There will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on board Air Force One.