White House Warns Russia 'no Talks On European Security' Without Allies
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:06 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States pushed back Friday at Russian proposals aimed at containing NATO's sphere of influence, saying it would not negotiate without Europe's input, as tensions between Moscow and Western capitals soar over the conflict in Ukraine.
"There will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on board Air Force One.