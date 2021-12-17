UrduPoint.com

White House Warns Russia 'no Talks On European Security' Without Allies

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:06 PM

White House warns Russia 'no talks on European security' without allies

The United States pushed back Friday at Russian proposals aimed at containing NATO's sphere of influence, saying it would not negotiate without Europe's input, as tensions between Moscow and Western capitals soar over the conflict in Ukraine

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The United States pushed back Friday at Russian proposals aimed at containing NATO's sphere of influence, saying it would not negotiate without Europe's input, as tensions between Moscow and Western capitals soar over the conflict in Ukraine.

"There will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on board Air Force One.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe White House United States

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

8 minutes ago
 India, US Announce New Innovations Program to Tack ..

India, US Announce New Innovations Program to Tackle Climate, Clean Energy Chall ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaug ..

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaugural cruise season as it welco ..

2 hours ago
 GCWU 15th syndicate meeting held

GCWU 15th syndicate meeting held

2 minutes ago
 53 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

53 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

2 minutes ago
 Polish Army Searching for Missing Soldier, Not Con ..

Polish Army Searching for Missing Soldier, Not Confirming His Escape to Belarus

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.