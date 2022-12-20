White House Welcomes Additional Ukraine Aid in 2023 Omnibus Spending Bill

The White House welcomes additional funding for Ukraine included in the 2023 omnibus appropriations bill proposed by Congress, Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The White House welcomes additional funding for Ukraine included in the 2023 omnibus appropriations bill proposed by Congress, Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We welcome this negotiation on the omnibus, because it's important to keep the government going," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"We welcome this additional funding to help continue to support Ukraine."

The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill includes nearly $45 billion in assistance for Ukraine and NATO allies - approximately $7 billion more than requested by the Biden administration.

Congress is expected to vote on the legislation this week, with the government slated to shutdown on Friday without passage of the omnibus or a continuing resolution.