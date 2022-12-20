UrduPoint.com

White House Welcomes Additional Ukraine Aid In 2023 Omnibus Spending Bill

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 09:55 PM

White House Welcomes Additional Ukraine Aid in 2023 Omnibus Spending Bill

The White House welcomes additional funding for Ukraine included in the 2023 omnibus appropriations bill proposed by Congress, Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The White House welcomes additional funding for Ukraine included in the 2023 omnibus appropriations bill proposed by Congress, Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We welcome this negotiation on the omnibus, because it's important to keep the government going," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"We welcome this additional funding to help continue to support Ukraine."

The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill includes nearly $45 billion in assistance for Ukraine and NATO allies - approximately $7 billion more than requested by the Biden administration.

Congress is expected to vote on the legislation this week, with the government slated to shutdown on Friday without passage of the omnibus or a continuing resolution.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Ukraine Vote White House Congress Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mexican Embassy Grants Asylum to Family of Ousted ..

Mexican Embassy Grants Asylum to Family of Ousted Peruvian Leader

9 minutes ago
 Pak-KSA vows to end narcotics smuggling

Pak-KSA vows to end narcotics smuggling

9 minutes ago
 Umrah pilgrims boost Saudi Arabia's hospitality se ..

Umrah pilgrims boost Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector

10 minutes ago
 US Does Not See Iran Nuclear Deal Coming Together ..

US Does Not See Iran Nuclear Deal Coming Together Anytime Soon - White House

10 minutes ago
 Biden Says in Leaked Video 2015 Iran Nuclear Agree ..

Biden Says in Leaked Video 2015 Iran Nuclear Agreement 'Dead'

10 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC calls on CM Pervaiz Elahi

Chairman HEC calls on CM Pervaiz Elahi

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.