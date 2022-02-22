White House Welcomes Germany Halting Nord Stream 2 Certification

The United States is in close contact with Germany on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and welcomes its decision to halt certification of the project following Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed Donbas republics as independent, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

"(US President) made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward. We have been in close consultations with Germany overnight and welcome their announcement," Psaki said in a statement. "We will be following up with our own measures today."