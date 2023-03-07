White House Will Not Comment on New Nord Stream Attack Reports - Spokesperson

The United States will let the European investigations into the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline to continue and will not get ahead of its results, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday commenting on the latest New York Times report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The United States will let the European investigations into the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline to continue and will not get ahead of its results, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday commenting on the latest New York Times report.

The New York Times reported that US officials said intelligence indicated a pro-Ukrainian group was behind attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines last year. The saboteurs were most likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals, the report also said, adding that no US or UK nationals were involved.

"Several of our European partners, in fact three of them - Germany, Sweden, Denmark - have already opened investigations into what happened with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and those investigations are not closed," Kirby said. "I'm just not going to get ahead of that investigative work and I'd have to refer you to each of those European countries to comment on their investigations."