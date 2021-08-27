White House Will Not Confirm US Death Toll in Kabul Airport Attacks Increased to 13

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not confirm that the death toll of US troops killed in the Kabul airport attacks increased from 12 to 13.

"I would leave that to the Department of Defense to confirm any additional casualties," Psaki said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Sputnik reached out to the Department of Defense to confirm the death toll but did not receive an immediate response.