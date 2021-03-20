White House Will Not Disqualify Employees Over Marijuana Use - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) White House employees will not be fired if they used marijuana in the past, spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement on Friday.

"We announced a few weeks ago that the White House had worked with the security service to update the policies to ensure that past marijuana use wouldn't automatically disqualify staff from serving in the White House," Psaki said via Twitter.

"As a result, more people will serve who would not have in the past with the same level of recent drug use."

Psaki also said that as a result of the revised staffing policies, only five out of the hundreds people who had started working at the White House were actually fired.

The recreational use of marijuana is legalized in 14 US states and the District of Columbia.