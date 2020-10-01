White House 'Willing to Look' at Legislation to Protect Airline Workers - Spokesperson

The Trump administration is open look at legislation to protect airline workers, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Trump administration is open look at legislation to protect airline workers, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday.

"The White House right now... we are willing to look at a plan, legislation, that is just clean legislation to protect those airline workers," McEnany said.

The spokeswoman called on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to come to the negotiating table and engage on the issue with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Earlier in September, Meadows said the Trump administration hopes to secure quickly $25 billion in aid from Congress to save tens of thousands of jobs in the airline industry while continuing to negotiate for a larger $1.5 trillion coronavirus relief deal.

American Airlines said it will have to lay off 19,000 workers in October if Federal aid of $25 billion that was approved in March amid the coronavirus pandemic is not renewed. Delta Air Lines said intends to furlough more than 1,900 pilots.