White House wishes Kate well after 'terrible' cancer news

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The White House wished Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, a full recovery on Friday after the "terrible" news of her cancer diagnosis.

"All of us just heard the terrible news. Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"Certainly we wish her a full recovery. And I think it's important that we respect their privacy, especially at the time."

Jean-Pierre said she did not have "anything to share at this time" about whether President Joe Biden had spoken to the princess.

"We are taking this in news as all of you are."

Catherine announced on Friday that she has cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy, asking for "time, space and privacy" as she completes her treatment.

Kate, as she is widely known, said the discovery of cancer, after successful abdominal surgery in January, was "a huge shock" but she was "well and getting stronger every day."