White House Withdraws Nomination of Anthony Tata for Undersecretary of Defense for Policy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Trump administration pulled the nomination of retired Army General Anthony Tata, under fire from lawmakers for past criticism of Islam, to take over a key Defense Department post, White House said in a press release.

The release issued on Monday, dubbed "Withdrawals Sent to the Senate," named Tata but offered no explanation for the decision.

President Donald Trump nominated Tata for Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, the No. 3 post at the Defense Department.

Criticism of Tata centered on a series of past statements hostile to islam and for once calling former President Barack Obama a "terrorist leader," according to a letter from ten Democratic Senators urging the nominee to withdraw.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chair James Inhofe canceled Tata's confirmation hearing last week when it became clear that the nominee lacked Republican votes needed to be confirmed, according to media reports.

Instead of facing confirmation, Trump reportedly plans to name Tata as Acting Undersecretary of Defense in a move to bypass the Senate, the reports said.