White House Working To Secure Release Of US Citizen Kidnapped In Haiti - Kirby

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 09:06 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Biden administration is working to secure the release of US citizen Alix Dorsainvil and her child, who were kidnapped in Haiti, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"The president has been briefed and is aware of her case, and all I can tell you is that we're working on this as hard as we can. We want to see her released," Kirby said during a press briefing.

