White House's Coronavirus Advisor Apologizes For Giving Interview To Russian News Outlet

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:33 PM

White House's Coronavirus Advisor Apologizes for Giving Interview to Russian News Outlet

White House policy advisor on coronavirus, Scott Atlas, apologized for giving an interview to Russian media outlet RT without knowing it was registered as a foreign agent in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) White House policy advisor on coronavirus, Scott Atlas, apologized for giving an interview to Russian media outlet RT without knowing it was registered as a foreign agent in the country.

"I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent. I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of," Atlas wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

The controversial health care advisor went on to apologize to the national security community "who is working hard to defend us."

Atlas was featured in a 27-minute interview in the Going Underground program on RT where he discussed the White House COVID-19 response and the widespread denunciation of his expertise.

Atlas has been called a pseudo-expert and "off-the-rails" by Bill Gates while the White House coronavirus point man, Anthony Fauci, has put distance between himself and Atlas.

RT was forced to register as a foreign agent in the United States in the wake of the 2016 presidential election when Washington was gripped by a bout of suspicion of Russian influence on US politics, something Moscow has denied.

