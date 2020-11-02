- Home
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:33 PM
White House policy advisor on coronavirus, Scott Atlas, apologized for giving an interview to Russian media outlet RT without knowing it was registered as a foreign agent in the country
"I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent. I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of," Atlas wrote in a tweet on Sunday.
"I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent. I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of," Atlas wrote in a tweet on Sunday.
The controversial health care advisor went on to apologize to the national security community "who is working hard to defend us."
Atlas was featured in a 27-minute interview in the Going Underground program on RT where he discussed the White House COVID-19 response and the widespread denunciation of his expertise.
Atlas has been called a pseudo-expert and "off-the-rails" by Bill Gates while the White House coronavirus point man, Anthony Fauci, has put distance between himself and Atlas.
RT was forced to register as a foreign agent in the United States in the wake of the 2016 presidential election when Washington was gripped by a bout of suspicion of Russian influence on US politics, something Moscow has denied.