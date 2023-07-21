Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 12:40 AM

White House'S Kirby On F-16s For Ukraine: We'll Get There, Probably By End Of Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday when commenting on the F-16s for Ukraine that Washington "will get there," and it will likely happen before the end of the year.

"Now, with F-16s, we'll get there, probably towards the end of the year," Kirby said in an interview with Fox news. "But it's not our assessment that the F-16s alone would be enough to turn the tide here. What they really need more than anything of all those four As is artillery. And that's why the President made a difficult decision to provide cluster munitions as a bridging solution as we build up our production capacity of normal conventional artillery rounds."

