WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday he has nothing to share regarding Poland's appeal to host US nuclear weapons.

Earlier in the day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland wants to host US nuclear weapons following Russia's deployment of tactical nuclear arms in Belarus.

"I don't have any conversations of that sort to read out or speak to with you at all on that," Kirby said. "We just don't talk about the deployment of nuclear systems one way or the other, so i am certainly not going to start doing that today."

Kirby also pointed out that Washington has seen no indications that Moscow has any intention to use either tactical or strategic nuclear weapons inside Ukraine or on the continent.