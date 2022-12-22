(@ChaudhryMAli88)

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday that no country, including Russia, gets a veto over what military equipment the United States provides Ukraine.

"We have been mindful of escalation concerns in the past and we will be going forward, but nobody gets a veto on what we provide Ukraine, and that includes Russia," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The statement comes following the announcement of a new $1.

85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, which includes advanced Patriot surface-to-air missiles for the first time - a weapons system Russia has warned against delivering.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden claimed that the systems serve a defensive purpose and should not be considered escalatory.

The US will train Ukrainian forces on the Patriot system in a third-party country, which is expected to take several months, according to a senior defense official.