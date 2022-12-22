UrduPoint.com

White House's Kirby Says Russia Does Not Get Veto On US Arms Deliveries To Ukraine

Published December 22, 2022

White House's Kirby Says Russia Does Not Get Veto on US Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday that no country, including Russia, gets a veto over what military equipment the United States provides Ukraine.

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022)

"We have been mindful of escalation concerns in the past and we will be going forward, but nobody gets a veto on what we provide Ukraine, and that includes Russia," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The statement comes following the announcement of a new $1.

85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, which includes advanced Patriot surface-to-air missiles for the first time - a weapons system Russia has warned against delivering.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden claimed that the systems serve a defensive purpose and should not be considered escalatory.

The US will train Ukrainian forces on the Patriot system in a third-party country, which is expected to take several months, according to a senior defense official.

